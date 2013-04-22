Dumfries Infirmary wards affected by norovirus bug
Two wards at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary have been hit by an outbreak of the norovirus sickness bug.
It has so far affected a total of 26 patients and five staff in wards 7 and 9 at the Dumfries site.
A spokesman said the hospital's infection control team was closely monitoring the situation.
The public has been advised that routine visiting to both wards has been suspended.
