Appeal after sheep die in Gretna worrying incident
- 4 November 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are appealing for information after a sheep worrying incident at a farm near Gretna resulted in the death of a dozen animals.
It happened at West Scales farm at Rigg in Dumfries and Galloway overnight between Thursday and Friday.
Two sheep were killed immediately and 25 injured - 10 of them had to be put down by a vet later.
Police are keen to speak to a man seen walking a black "Staffie/Pitbull-type" dog in the area on Tuesday at 15:00.