Image caption Two sheep died immediately in the incident and another 10 had to be put down

Police are appealing for information after a sheep worrying incident at a farm near Gretna resulted in the death of a dozen animals.

It happened at West Scales farm at Rigg in Dumfries and Galloway overnight between Thursday and Friday.

Two sheep were killed immediately and 25 injured - 10 of them had to be put down by a vet later.

Police are keen to speak to a man seen walking a black "Staffie/Pitbull-type" dog in the area on Tuesday at 15:00.