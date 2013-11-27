Robert Burns' watch fetches £40,000
A pocket watch belonging to poet Robert Burns which contains a note from his wife has sold at auction for £39,650.
The silver-cased watch dating to 1786 far surpassed its valuation of £2,500 when it went under the hammer in Edinburgh.
It contains a paper insert featuring bird and heart motifs and the ink initials of his wife Jean Armour.
Colin Fraser, of auctioneers Lyon and Turnbull, said bids for the watch had come from across the globe.
The successful buyer wishes to remain anonymous.
