Borders General Hospital norovirus fight continues
- Published
Members of the public are being urged not to visit Borders General Hospital as a norovirus outbreak enters its third week.
One ward is closed to admissions as are five bays in three other wards.
NHS Borders said the situation was being "proactively managed" by management and staff with support from the infection prevention team.
Anyone who has to visit has been asked to use hand gel provided on entering and leaving a ward.
Outpatient appointments remain unaffected.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.