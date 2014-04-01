Tour of Britain omits Scotland from route
- Published
The Tour of Britain will not have a stage in Scotland this year for just the third time since it was relaunched a decade ago.
The country missed out in 2004 and 2010 but has featured in every other edition.
Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders have generally seen part of the race pass through their area.
Organisers said that although Scotland had been omitted this year it was "set to make a return" in 2015.
Last year's event, won by Sir Bradley Wiggins, featured a stage from Peebles in the Borders to Drumlanrig Castle in neighbouring Dumfries and Galloway.
It was the eighth time since the race was relaunched in 2004 that some of the world's top riders had passed through the south of Scotland.
'Good run'
This year, however, the closest they will come to the border is the opening stage in Liverpool on 7 September.
The race then travels south, through Wales, before finishing in London on 14 September.
Dumfries and Galloway Council's events champion, Colin Smyth, said: "It's disappointing that the organisers of the Tour of Britain aren't bringing the event to Scotland this year but this news wasn't entirely unexpected.
"We've had a good run in our area with the Tour travelling through the south of Scotland eight times since it began in 2004, which is a major achievement and shows we have punched above our weight when you think how many areas across Britain have never had the Tour.
"Our council is committed to making a strong case for Dumfries and Galloway to feature in 2015 when the organisers bring the Tour back to Scotland."