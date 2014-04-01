Explorer Mungo Park's trunk fails to sell
A trunk which carried the possessions of the ill-fated Borders explorer Mungo Park has failed to sell at auction.
It was hoped to fetch up to NZ$50,000 (about £26,000) when it went under the hammer in New Zealand on Friday.
Auctioneers Dunbar Sloane said it did not find a buyer but remained "open to offers from interested parties".
Park's chronicles of his first expedition to Africa in 1795 made him a famous figure but he was attacked and drowned during a second expedition.
