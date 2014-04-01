BBC News

In pictures: Exercise Joint Warrior

Published
image captionA major military exercise, Joint Warrior, is taking place at a variety of locations around Scotland this week
image captionOne part of the exercise was staged in south west Scotland and involved a bid to "recapture" Castle Kennedy airfield
image captionAn amphibious assault on the Luce Bay coastline, near Stranraer, saw about 1,000 marines seek to regain control of the airfield
image captionBelgian and Dutch marines were also involved in the multi-national exercise
image captionJoint Warrior is one of Europe's largest Nato training events and is held twice a year
image captionIn addition to Galloway, Cape Wrath in the Highlands and the Moray Firth are among the places in Scotland where training is being held
image captionSome 35 warships, 25 different types of aircraft and about 13,000 personnel are taking part
image captionJoint Warrior got under way on Monday and will run at a variety of locations until 11 April

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.