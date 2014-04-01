In pictures: Exercise Joint Warrior

In pictures: Exercise Joint WarriorPublished1 April 2014SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionA major military exercise, Joint Warrior, is taking place at a variety of locations around Scotland this weekimage captionOne part of the exercise was staged in south west Scotland and involved a bid to "recapture" Castle Kennedy airfieldimage captionAn amphibious assault on the Luce Bay coastline, near Stranraer, saw about 1,000 marines seek to regain control of the airfieldimage captionBelgian and Dutch marines were also involved in the multi-national exerciseimage captionJoint Warrior is one of Europe's largest Nato training events and is held twice a yearimage captionIn addition to Galloway, Cape Wrath in the Highlands and the Moray Firth are among the places in Scotland where training is being heldimage captionSome 35 warships, 25 different types of aircraft and about 13,000 personnel are taking partimage captionJoint Warrior got under way on Monday and will run at a variety of locations until 11 AprilRelated TopicsStranraerMore on this storyWarships confirmed for exercisePublished25 March 2014War games to be held in ScotlandPublished1 October 2013Related Internet LinksMoDThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.