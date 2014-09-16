Kirkcudbright art gallery plans gain further funding
- Published
Councillors have agreed to approve an extra £270,000 towards the costs of a major art gallery in Kirkcudbright.
Dumfries and Galloway Council had previously agreed to put £615,000 towards the project.
However, the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) had indicated that the local authority would have to up its share of the funding to £885,000.
With the full cash package put in place, it is hoped work on the project at the town hall could begin next year.
An initial application by the local authority to the HLF secured provisional backing to the tune of almost £1m.
The council is now preparing a second stage bid to secure a formal agreement to release the cash.
It is scheduled to be submitted in March next year.
In the meantime, the HLF had indicated that the council would have to up its share of the funding.
Members of the policy and resources committee have now agreed that move.