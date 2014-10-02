South Scotland

Slipway savings aid Stranraer regeneration

  • 2 October 2014
Stranraer harbour Image copyright Other
Image caption Money saved from providing a slipway will be used to help wider regeneration goals

Nearly half a million pounds is being earmarked for investment in regeneration projects in Stranraer.

The cash has come from savings made on a scheme to provide a slipway as part of the local waterfront redevelopment programme.

Economy and environment committee chairman Colin Smyth said they had been able to come up with a more cost-effective solution.

That, in turn, has allowed funds to be freed up to support other key schemes.

Once the exact scale of the savings is known, a report on options of how to allocate them will go to the Wigtown area committee.

