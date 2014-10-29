Borders to Edinburgh railway: Benefits must reach 'whole region'
- Published
A Borders business leader has said every effort must be made to ensure the reopened rail line to Edinburgh benefits the whole region.
The 30-mile track between the capital and Tweedbank will see passenger trains return in September next year.
Jack Clark, who chairs the Scottish Borders Business Forum, said transport links across the area were vital.
He said they could ensure that every part of the region had the chance to enjoy a boost from the rail link.
He was speaking after inspecting a £5.2m transport interchange being built in Galashiels.
Mr Clark said he believed the benefits could spread much wider than just the "corridor" through which trains will run.
"We have to ensure that all the Borders are going to benefit from the advent of the railway," he said.
"A properly organised, integrated transport system will be vital to assist Kelso, Jedburgh, Hawick, Peebles, Selkirk to benefit from the railway which is coming here to the central Borders."
He said that could ensure it served the "full Border region".