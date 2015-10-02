Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Ian Milligan drove onto the wrong side of the A702

A man jailed for causing a "kamikaze-like" crash which killed his friend has lost an appeal against the sentence.

Ian Milligan, 52, of Dumfries, caused the two-car crash after driving on the wrong side of the A702 near Abington, South Lanarkshire, in July 2013.

He was jailed for six years and banned from driving for eight years - terms he claimed were excessive.

At the High Court of Justiciary, Lord Menzies and Lord Dorrian refused the appeal.

They were told that Milligan was not speeding when the accident happened and he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

It was a "single manoeuvre, a brief but catastrophic error", they heard.

In a written ruling, the appeal judges said: "Despite the fact that this was not a prolonged course of dangerous driving, despite the fact it was a single manoeuvre, having regard to all the circumstances we are unable to say that these sentences are excessive in the particular circumstances of this case and accordingly we must refuse this appeal."

Milligan's friend and passenger Alastair Wells, 56, died in hospital after the crash.

Five people in the other car were injured.