Police hunt dangerous driver after A68 incident near Earlston
- Published
Police in the Borders are hunting a dangerous driver after a "very distressing incident" which they say could have had "serious consequences".
It follows an incident on the A68 near Earlston at 17:40 on Hogmanay.
A white Toyota Hilux twice overtook a Ford Focus travelling south before braking and blocking the carriageway.
The Ford later passed the Leaderfoot Bridge when an object believed to have been thrown by the Toyota driver hit its windscreen and shattered it.
The incident began when the Hilux overtook the Focus next to the Earlston Co-Op Filling Station before braking and blocking the carriageway.
The driver of the Toyota then got out of the vehicle, "causing concern" to the family travelling in the Ford.
Lost to sight
They drove on but were overtaken again and the Toyota once more stopped and blocked both lanes of the carriageway.
The woman driving the Focus went around the vehicle but was overtaken again before the Hilux was lost to sight.
As the Ford then passed Leaderfoot Bridge an object hit its windscreen and shattered it.
The driver of the Hilux has been described as being in his early twenties, short, with short black hair.
PC Phil Moule of Hawick Police Station said: "This was a very distressing incident for the driver of the Focus and her two passengers, and the shattering of her windscreen could have had serious consequences.
"We're appealing for anyone who recognises the description of this vehicle and its driver, or who saw the vehicle in the area around this time, to get in touch."