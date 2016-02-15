Man remanded after Dumfries disturbance
A man has been remanded in custody after a "disturbance" in Dumfries in which a number of people were injured.
Nicholas Cairns, 22, from Annan, made a brief appearance in private at Dumfries Sheriff Court.
He was on a petition which included two charges of assault to severe injury and another of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.
No plea or declaration was made and the case was continued for further examination.
