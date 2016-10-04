Image caption Mr Barret died in hospital after being injured when his motorbike left the A712 on Saturday

Police have identified a 74-year-old motorcyclist from Lancaster who died in hospital following a crash on the A712 north of Newton Stewart.

Ronald Barret was seriously injured when his Honda 1300 left the road at 15:30 on Saturday near Glenamour Farm.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment but died on Monday morning.

Police Scotland said investigations into the cause of the crash were still ongoing.