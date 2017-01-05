DJ Calvin Harris is 21st on celebrity rich list
- 5 January 2017
Scottish DJ Calvin Harris has been named the world's 21st highest-paid celebrity.
The musician, from Dumfries, earned $63m (£51.18m) last year.
Chef Gordon Ramsay is ranked 34th on the Forbes celebrity rich list, with earnings of $54m (£43.87m) in 2016.
The list is topped by pop star Taylor Swift who earns $170m (£138.17m).