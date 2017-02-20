A court has heard how a woman tried to rob a corner shop while brandishing a knife and swinging a golf club.

Natasha Murray, 26, of Hawick, admitted committing the offence in her home town in July.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard how she burst into Kat's Corner Shop and demanded money from a member of staff.

Murray pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and attempting to rob the shop in Myreslaw Green and received a 400-day jail sentence.

She received another 120 days for a separate offence of spitting on a Tesco employee, stealing £94 worth of cosmetics from the Galashiels store in September and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said that Murray's grandmother suspected she was under the influence of something on the day of the corner shop offence.

'Little recollection'

Mr Fraser said that at about 13:30 she had gone into the shop and demanded £20 from a member of staff.

A struggle had ensued and, when a member of the public heard the worker's shouts for help, Murray ran off.

Police recognised the would-be robber from CCTV footage and visited her address where they found her hiding in a rolled up carpet in the living room.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said: "She has little recollection of what happened.

"There is precious little that can be said in mitigation.

"Her grandmother said she had never seen her in such a state."

Sheriff Peter Paterson described the grocery store incident as "shocking" and said there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.