Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on the Craigs Road near to the Mount Sydney pub

Police are trying to trace an "older man" seen being kicked on the ground by two youths in Dumfries.

The incident was reported near to the Mount Sydney pub on Craigs Road at about 23:00 on Saturday.

Two young men were seen kicking their victim but the older man appears to have left the scene in a vehicle being driven by a woman before police arrived.

Police said they were keen to trace then man who was assaulted.