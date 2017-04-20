Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption An appeal has been lodged over the location recommendation for the hoard

An appeal has been lodged over the recommendation for a permanent home for a Viking treasure hoard discovered in Galloway.

Both Dumfries and Galloway Council and National Museums Scotland are bidding for the artefacts.

The Scottish Archaeological Finds Allocation Panel (SAFAP) met to discuss their future last month.

It made a recommendation to the Queen's and Lord Treasurer's Remembrancer (QLTR) but that has now been contested.

A QLTR spokesman confirmed: "SAFAP have submitted their recommendations regarding value and allocation of the hoard to the QLTR for his consideration.

"An appeal regarding the allocation has been lodged and during the appeal process it would not be appropriate to offer further comment."

He was unable to provide a timescale for the final decision or confirm who had lodged the appeal.

'Mutually-beneficial'

Dumfries and Galloway Council wants to house the hoard in a new art gallery being built in Kirkcudbright.

The bid has been backed by a local campaign that delivered a 5,000 signature petition to the Scottish Parliament.

Supporters have argued the treasure should be returned to the region where it was found.

However, National Museums Scotland said it had put forward a "mutually-beneficial and positive proposal".

It would see some of the hoard go on display permanently in Kirkcudbright and, on occasions, the entire collection hosted in the town.

A spokesman for Dumfries and Galloway Council said it was not in a position to comment on the appeal.