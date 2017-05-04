South Scotland

Lego animals invade Caerlaverock wetland centre

  • 4 May 2017
Frog

A group of unusual animals has landed in the south of Scotland.

The creatures - built entirely out of Lego bricks - are going on display at the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust's centre at Caerlaverock.

The individually-designed animals each stand about 4ft (1.5m) high and are on site for 12 weeks from 6 May.

Lego kingfisher

The WWT said it hoped using the popular toy would encourage children - and adults as well - to "build a better future for nature".

The animals on show include a flamingo, dragonfly, frog, crane and Bewick's swan.

Lego flamingo

Centre manager Brian Morrell said: "We're delighted to welcome the new species that have arrived at Caerlaverock wetland centre today.

"We know our visitors old and new are going to absolutely love them.

"They're a great way to highlight some of the animals WWT helps to protect, such as the spoon-billed sandpiper and the iconic nene."

He said he hoped the models would inspire young people to work to save threatened wildlife.

Lego duck
Lego swan
Brian Morrell
Image caption Brian Morrell said they were delighted to welcome the creatures to Caerlaverock

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites