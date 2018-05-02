Image copyright Sally Ann Norman Image caption The company has said reinstatement work will leave "little or no evidence" of the pipeline

A multi-million pound gas pipeline across south west Scotland is set to be completed by the end of the year.

The Cluden to Brighouse Bay project aims to "reinforce security of energy supply" for Ireland.

Construction began on the 31-mile (50km) link last year and more than half has now been completed.

Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) said work would continue throughout this year and it was expected to be finished by the end of 2018.

Image copyright GNI(UK) Image caption The gas pipeline cuts through much of Dumfries and Galloway

The scheme has been backed by millions of pounds of European Union funding and will ultimately link gas supplies from Beattock in Dumfries and Galloway to Gormanstown in County Meath.

Phase one of the project was completed in 2002 and saw the construction of the subsea pipeline and a section between Beattock and the River Cluden near Dumfries.

The second stage started in March last year and 28.5km of the 50km was constructed.

Cluden to Brighouse project 49.6km Pipeline length 350 Approximate workforce at peak times

32 Road crossings

3 Major river crossings Sally Ann Norman

"Work is continuing in 2018 and it is expected that the project will be completed on schedule by the end of 2018," said a GNI statement.

The scheme has become a major feature along a large stretch of the Dumfries and Galloway landscape since it started.

The pipeline is being constructed using 900mm (about 3ft) diameter steel pipe, buried to a minimum depth of 1.2m (about 4ft) below ground.

GNI has said that once reinstatement work is completed there should be "little or no evidence" of the pipeline passing through.