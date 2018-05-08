Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The primary school was shut after a fault was found in a solar panel

A fault in a solar panel has prompted the closure of a school in southern Scotland.

Dumfries and Galloway Council said the head teacher at Beattock Primary had made the decision "purely as a precautionary measure".

A short statement from the local authority said it was "focussed on resolving" the issue.

The school was able to reopen as normal on Wednesday.