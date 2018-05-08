Solar panel fault shuts Beattock school
A fault in a solar panel has prompted the closure of a school in southern Scotland.
Dumfries and Galloway Council said the head teacher at Beattock Primary had made the decision "purely as a precautionary measure".
A short statement from the local authority said it was "focussed on resolving" the issue.
The school was able to reopen as normal on Wednesday.