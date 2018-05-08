Man sentenced over Walkerburn Bowling Club fire
- 8 May 2018
A 28-year-old man who burned down a bowling club in the Borders has been made the subject of a community payback order.
Sam Williams, of Walkerburn, set light to the building in his home town on 19 December last year.
He had previously admitted culpably and recklessly setting fire to the local bowling club premises.
At Selkirk Sheriff Court, he was ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work and given two years supervision.