The Ranch building has fallen into disrepair after sitting empty for many years

Demolition plans for a long-standing eyesore property in Dumfries have been given the all clear.

The Ranch building next to St Joseph's College has been empty for years and fallen into disrepair.

It used to enjoy category B listing with Historic Scotland but has now been de-listed allowing the demolition to take place.

It will be replaced by a new boundary wall around the recently renovated secondary school nearby.

The Ranch building dates back to the late 18th century and had been listed since the 1980s.

It was suggested at one stage that it could be converted to homeless accommodation but those plans never proceeded.

Now it will be bulldozed and replaced with a wall next to the revamped school.