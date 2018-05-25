South Scotland

Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival tunes up for action

  • 25 May 2018
Scottish Ensemble Image copyright Hugh Carswell
Image caption The Scottish Ensemble is part of the Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival this year

The 39th edition of the Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival is starting in south west Scotland.

Billed as "Scotland's largest rural performing arts festival" organisers have promised it is "bigger and better" once again this year.

Tinderbox Orchestra Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival
Image caption The Tinderbox Orchestra is also part of proceedings at the festival this year

The 10-day event includes music, theatre, dance, comedy and children's shows across the region.

Its launch comes ahead of the Spring Fling open studios weekend also taking place in the area.

Plainstanes Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival
Image caption A series of events "by young people for young people" is part of the event

The arts festival - which runs until 3 June - opens with a concert by the Scottish Ensemble at the Theatre Royal in Dumfries.

It will also see a range events "by young people for young people" including a takeover of Dumfries High Street on Saturday.

Talisk Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival
Image caption Organisers believe they have got something for everyone in their programme this year

Organisers said they had been able to secure performers of the "highest quality" and bring them to "even the smallest venues" across the region.

The full programme is available online.

Spring Fling Image copyright Colin Hattersley
Image caption The Spring Fling event sees artists and makers open their studios across the weekend

The region is also home to the Spring Fling open studios weekend which runs from Saturday until Monday.

Painters, jewellery makers, potters and woodworkers across Dumfries and Galloway will be throwing open their doors to the public.

Art Image copyright Colin Hattersley
Image caption Dozens of artists and makers take part in the Spring Fling event

In total 86 specially selected artists and makers are taking part.

Joanna Macaulay, events and exhibitions manager for Upland which runs Spring Fling, said: "We're really looking forward to welcoming visitors to the 16th annual Spring Fling.

"As ever there's a huge amount to see and do, with the chance to meet an amazing variety of artists and makers and visit all sorts of wonderful studios in one of Scotland's loveliest regions."

