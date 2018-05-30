Image copyright Getty Images

Pupils in the Borders are being asked to fill in for trained library staff.

Several librarians lost their jobs last year, with less senior staff taking over from them, local democracy reporter Joseph Anderson writes.

Now staff at Peebles High School, Kelso High School and Galashiels Academy have been told to expect to see pupils and volunteers working alongside them.

Scottish Borders Council could also introduce the money-saving measure at its other six secondary schools.

A spokesperson said: "A pilot scheme is being implemented in three school libraries with a different model of operation.

"There will be no redundancies as a result of this, and the pilot will be reviewed before the end of 2018."

The council said that as part of its budget process it had been agreed to maintain schools libraries.

"However, within that, there is a requirement to recognise the changing way in which pupils study and access information, including digital solutions," the spokesperson added.

"There are also opportunities for senior pupils to gain qualifications and training in leadership and other areas through taking on roles in school libraries and supporting their peers.

"This is operating successfully elsewhere and is also being explored as part of the pilot scheme."