Image copyright Police Scotland

A police appeal has been made to try to trace two birds reported missing from the Kirtlebridge area near Lockerbie.

The peacock and peahen were last seen at about 06:00 on Tuesday, heading towards Annan.

There have been no sightings of them since then, prompting the police to ask the public to contact them with information.

"If you see them please let us know and we will let the owner know," a statement said.