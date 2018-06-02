Scottish independence marchers head south

Image caption A number of roads will be closed in Dumfries town centre for the event

Scottish independence supporters are taking to the streets of Dumfries in the latest of a series of events around the country.

All Under One Banner organised a similar march in Glasgow last month.

The Dumfries event starts in the town centre and will parade along a number of streets before ending up in the Dock Park.

Police have advised anyone visiting the town to expect travel delays between 12:30 and 14:00.

Among the groups taking part in the march is English Scots for Yes D&G.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Dumfries event follows a march through Glasgow last month

Convener John Schofield said they hoped to build on the success of the previous event.

"I was struck on the Glasgow march by the happy atmosphere," he said.

"So we are hoping for a really nice, family-happy occasion - there will be pipes and drums and there will be fun for the kids in Dock Park."

Police have asked the public to be aware of a number of road closures during the parade.

They said drivers should expect delays and public transport would also be affected.