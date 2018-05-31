Image caption The company said no "viable alternative" to closure had been found

Young's Seafood has confirmed the closure of its Pinneys of Scotland plant in Annan.

It comes after consultation over proposals to move production from the Scottish site to Grimsby.

Cross-party efforts have been ongoing throughout that period to try to save hundreds of jobs.

The company said that it had not been able to find any "viable alternative" to closure which would now take place towards the end of the year.

"The decision to close the Pinneys site does not mean that collective consultation has ended," said a spokesperson.

"We intend to continue to meet with employee representatives on a fortnightly basis to discuss ongoing items, including redeployment opportunities."

The company said one-to-one consultations with staff would now take place.

"Our dedicated, skilled teams at Pinneys are a credit to our company and we will work hard to maintain the employment of our colleagues wherever possible," added the spokesperson.

"We have a long history of seafood production in Annan and, given that we have another factory in the town where we are a significant employer, we are committed to continuing to play a role in the local community."