Image copyright Scottish Borders Council

Deputy First Minister John Swinney is to mark the official start of work on a £32m schools campus in the Borders.

He will join pupils from Jedburgh Grammar, Howdenburn and Parkside primary schools for the groundbreaking ceremony at Hartrigge Park.

The new intergenerational campus will replace those three schools by 2020.

Meanwhile, double world champion wheelchair racer Samantha Kinghorn is to officially open another new primary school in the region in Duns.

The new campus in Jedburgh will include nursery, primary and secondary provision as well as other community facilities.

Scottish Borders Council said last month that the scheme was on target to be completed by March 2020.

The ceremony in Jedburgh will be preceded by the official opening of Duns Primary.

It will included musical and dance performances from the school's pupils.