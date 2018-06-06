Image copyright Walter Baxter Image caption The unit opened just over five years ago

A member of NHS Borders' staff has been charged with stealing donations for a palliative care centre.

The Margaret Kerr Unit at the Borders General Hospital near Melrose opened just over five years ago after a major fundraising effort.

A police investigation was completed last month and a 36-year-old man was charged with theft.

NHS Borders said it had tightened up cash handling procedures and would reimburse any missing money.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 36-year-old man has been charged following the theft of money from a unit within the Borders General Hospital.

"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."