Image caption Prof Russel Griggs has been on a lengthy tour of southern Scotland

A marathon series of meetings to canvass opinions on southern Scotland's economic needs is coming to a close.

Prof Russel Griggs - who chairs the South of Scotland Economic Partnership (SOSEP) - set off across the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway in mid-April.

The organisation, backed by £10m from the Scottish government, will pave the way for a full enterprise agency.

The last of this series of meetings takes place at the Ettrick Riverside in Selkirk at 19:00.

An online consultation will also close at the same time.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people and businesses have signed up to be part of the first Borderlands conference due to take place in Dumfries this month.

It is being staged at the town's Easterbrook Hall on 18 June.

The proposed Borderlands Growth Deal is a partnership that brings together five cross-border local authorities to promote the economic growth and competitiveness of the area that straddles the Scotland-England border.

Among the keynote speakers will be Scottish Secretary David Mundell and Economy Secretary Keith Brown.