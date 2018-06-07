A seafood firm is being urged to "do right" by a community where it has confirmed it is closing a factory.

Hundreds of jobs will be lost after Young's Seafood decided there was no "viable alternative" to shutting the Pinneys of Scotland plant in Annan.

Enterprise Minister Paul Wheelhouse has written to the firm saying it has a "moral obligation" to the community.

He wants to see tangible action to lessen the "bitter blow" of the decision to close the site.

Mr Wheelhouse said there was "at least one credible investor" who had shown an interest in the factory.

'Legacy projects'

He added that given the complexity of the negotiations it would be helpful if Young's would delay its plans to transfer natural salmon production to Grimsby.

He said that he appreciated that the company remained a key employer in the area with its scampi production.

However, he urged the firm to make a financial contribution to supporting "legacy projects" in the area.

The funding would be used to "sustain and ultimately grow" the local economy after the Pinneys closure.

Mr Wheelhouse added that he hoped to meet the company in the near future to discuss all the issues surrounding the closure.

A company spokesperson said: "We are considering the proposals in the letter in detail as part of our ongoing consultation process."