In pictures: Hawick Common Riding

The season of summer celebrations in the Scottish Borders started in Hawick on Friday.
It was the first of a string of towns and villages to stage its common riding.
Cornet Gareth Renwick and Cornet's Lass Jennifer Nichol took the key roles in this year's event.
They were lucky to enjoy good weather throughout the town's big day.
Hawick is one of a number of Borders towns to hold such celebrations throughout the summer months.
Part of the ceremony sees riders on horseback make their way around the town's historic boundaries.
Hawick's common riding celebrates the capture of an English Flag in 1514 by the youth of Hawick at a place called Hornshole.
It also continues the custom of riding the marches or boundaries of the common land.
All pictures copyright Dougie Johnston.