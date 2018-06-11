Image caption The gun fetched more than expected when it went under the hammer in Dumfries

A naval gun believed to be from HMS Bounty has sold for £17,000 at auction in Dumfries.

The item attracted considerable interest and exceeded its expected price of between £5,000 and £10,000.

It is thought to have made its way to Scotland in 1913 and was being sold as part of the estate of businessman Peter Kaye who died last year.

He had relocated the gun to his retirement home at Borgue in Dumfries and Galloway.

The Bounty is one of the world's most famous historical ships because of a mutiny in 1798.

Image caption The gun is thought to be one of the four recovered from the Bounty after it sank

Fletcher Christian led disaffected crewmen to overthrow the captain William Bligh whose authoritarian command they were unhappy with.

They cast Bligh and his loyalists adrift in an open boat and sailed the Bounty to Pitcairn Island.

The ship later sank with four four-pounder guns which were subsequently recovered.

Three of them are still in Pitcairn and nearby Norfolk Island but the fourth made its way to Scotland.

It was sold at the Thomson Roddick saleroom in Dumfries on Saturday morning.