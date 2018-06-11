In pictures: Eden Festival on the Raehills Estate
Thousands of music fans made their way to southern Scotland at the weekend for the 10th anniversary edition of the Eden Festival.
Hundreds of acts performed during the event on the Raehills Estate near Beattock.
Not even an occasional thunderstorm and downpour could dampen the spirits of those who attended.
They enjoyed performances of many different genres across 12 different stages.
Among the headline acts taking part were Groove Armada.
Other acts include Shooglenifty, Plump DJs, Stanton Warriors, Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 and Eden regular Mr Motivator.
All pictures by Colin Colthart.