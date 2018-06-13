Image copyright Lewis Clarke Image caption Kelly admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis

A motorist caught on the A74(M) with drugs with a street value of up to £85,000 has been jailed for nearly three years.

A court heard Anthony Kelly, 49, from Liverpool, had taken on the role of courier to ease his financial problems and it landed him in prison.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis near Ecclefechan in September 2015.

He was jailed for 33 months at Dumfries Sheriff Court.

The cocaine recovered was valued at up to £50,000 and the cannabis £35,000.

The court was told Kelly had got caught up in the classic courier-type case of trying to get out of financial trouble.