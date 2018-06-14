Borders Book Festival promises a 'dazzling array' of events
The four-day Borders Book Festival is kicking off in Melrose.
Organisers said there were more than 110-events of "unparalleled" quality in the programme.
Among those taking part this year are TV chefs The Hairy Bikers, crime novelist Ian Rankin and comedian and writer Arabella Weir.
Festival director Alistair Moffat said the national and international names involved promised a "dazzling array" of events.
It will also see the announcement of the winner of the Walter Scott Prize for historical fiction.
The festival highlights include:
- explorer Sir Chris Bonington on his memoir Ascent
- Charles Spencer talking to the Duke of Buccleuch about Charles II
- Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith on life and food.
- Robert Peston's lecture on the state of the nation
- Archie Macpherson recalling the glory years of Scottish football
- Alexander McCall Smith celebrating 20 years of his bestselling No.1 Ladies' Detective Agency
- Richard Holloway musing on mortality in his Waiting for the Last Bus
Others involved this year are military historian Antony Beevor, TV presenter and archaeologist Neil Oliver, politicians William Hague and Gordon Brown and gardening expert Carol Klein.
Mr Moffat said: "From politics to comedy, sport to history, fiction to science and cooking to art, all tastes and interests are catered for.
"And of course, we are delighted to be announcing the winner of the coveted Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction.
"We look forward to welcoming our audience, authors and supporters to a weekend of fun, entertainment and lively debate."
