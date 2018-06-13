Image caption Sentence was deferred on the teenagers at the High Court in Glasgow

A court has heard how a teenager involved in an attack on a man later stated: "I hope he is dead".

The 17-year-old was part of an assault that saw Ryan Gilmour punched, kicked and stamped upon in March last year.

A judge heard Mr Gilmour was left with life-threatening injuries in a row over a stolen £20 note in Dumfries.

The teenager and another 17-year-old boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - admitted assaulting him to his severe injury and danger to life.

Both were remanded in custody and will learn their fate next month.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the attack was sparked after Mr Gilmour had an argument with 19-year-old Morgan McMurtie.

He initially attacked the 34-year-old as Mr Gilmour "rolled about" the floor trying to avoid being hit.

'Lot of blood'

Mr McMurtie then yelled for the 17-year-olds to "jump in and help him".

Blood splattered the floor and walls as Mr Gilmour was set upon as he lay stricken.

The attack only ended when another boy pulled the youths away. A neighbour discovered Mr Gilmour, who was rushed to hospital.

Prosecutor Martin Richardson QC said the victim had "lost a lot of blood" and had "multiple" rib fractures.

He added: "His injuries were life threatening ... without medical intervention, he would have died."

'Bloody mess'

The 17-year-olds were later held for the attack.

Mr McMurtie had also faced similar charges.

However, he was acquitted at an earlier hearing after it was accepted he had a mental disorder at the time and did not "appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct".

Lord Mulholland had earlier told the pair: "Looking at the pictures of the man, you left him with serious injuries.

"His head was a bloody mess. His life was clearly in danger."

Sentencing was deferred for reports.