Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption A weight restriction on the bridge has now been lifted

A historic bridge in the Scottish Borders has reopened ahead of schedule.

The 250-year-old Lowood Bridge - which links Galashiels and Melrose - was shut for 20 weeks at the end of January for major repairs and strengthening.

Extensive masonry work has taken place and a traffic light upgrade as part of the £640,000 scheme.

The project has also meant that a 26-tonne weight limit can be removed allowing all vehicles to use the crossing.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Repair work on the structure has been completed ahead of schedule

Over the first few days motorists have been asked to drive carefully as they get used to travelling over the bridge once again.

Bus services which used the crossing before it closed will also return to using the B6374 road on Saturday.

Scottish Borders Council's executive member for roads and infrastructure, Gordon Edgar, said: "We firstly need to thank local residents, businesses and commuters for their patience during the closure of Lowood Bridge.

"We knew this closure would cause disruption locally over an extended period of time but the project team and the local contractors have worked very hard to ensure the project finished ahead of schedule despite the heavy snow we had in February and March.

"The council is aware of the importance of Lowood Bridge which is why it carried out these works as part of a programme of bridge repairs across the Borders to maintain the structure for many years to come."