Image copyright Richard Sutcliffe Image caption Councils from both sides of the Scotland-England border will attend the event in Dumfries

Hundreds of businesses and individuals are in Dumfries to hear the latest on efforts to secure a cross-border "growth deal".

Chancellor Philip Hammond announced support for the initiative in his budget last year.

Speakers at the first Borderlands conference include Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell and Scottish Economy Secretary Keith Brown.

It will also bring together five cross-border local authorities.

The event - at Easterbrook Hall on the Crichton campus - is being held at what has been described as a "vital time" for the growth deal project.

Significant investment

As well as hearing an update on progress, the conference will also allow input into the "ambitions and aspirations" for the scheme.

It is seen as having the potential to unlock significant investment in the area covered by the councils of Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders, Northumberland, Cumbria and Carlisle City.

Mr Mundell said it could "transform the economy" across southern Scotland and northern England.

On the Scottish government's part, Mr Brown said he wanted to ensure that the deal complemented its commitment to establishing a new enterprise agency for the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.