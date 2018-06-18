Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Colin Grimason had denied the offence but was convicted of sexual assault

An ice hockey player left a young woman fearing she was going to die during a sex attack, a court has heard.

Colin Grimason, 26, of Belfast, dragged his victim into an alley in Dumfries in May last year.

Grimason - who played for Belfast Prowlers - was in the town at the time for a tournament.

He had denied the offence during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow but was convicted of sexual assault and will be sentenced next month.

The trial heard how Grimason and others had gone to a local nightclub after playing in an ice hockey competition in Dumfries.

After leaving in the early hours, he met his 26-year-old victim, who had lost her friends.

'Very upset'

The court heard they chatted and initially kissed - but she warned him off sex.

However, Grimason went on to pull her into an alleyway, grabbed her neck and throttled her. She was sexually assaulted and ended up on the ground.

She told the court: "I thought I was going to die."

A friend who met her a short time later described her as "very upset and distressed".

The witness added: "She was crying. She had a bruise on her cheek and blood on her arm."

'Grave crime'

Grimason was eventually held for the attack but he denied assaulting the woman adding: "When I left her, she was completely uninjured."

He insisted the woman had been "flirty" and had no idea why she would make up such a "wicked lie".

After being convicted of the assault, he was remanded in custody and placed on the sex offenders register.

Lord Armstrong said some of the evidence had been "unpalatable, to say the least". He told Grimason: "You have been found guilty of a very grave crime.

"It is very plain that your conduct has had a very detrimental effect on this young woman."