Storm Hector fails to beat Borders Book Festival
Organisers of the Borders Book Festival have reported record ticket sales despite being affected by Storm Hector.
The weather was the "worst on record" with gales on the opening day and rain for the remainder of the event.
Nonetheless, ticket sales were up 15% on last year with nearly a third of the events on the programme sold out.
Festival director Alistair Moffat said the "daunting task" would now be to come up with an even better programme for next year.
He said sessions with the likes of The Hairy Bikers, Chris Bonington, Ian Rankin and Neil Oliver had been busy and "enlightening, funny, moving and utterly engaging".
The weekend also saw the Walter Scott Prize for historical fiction awarded to Benjamin Myers for The Gallows Pole.
Next year's festival takes place in Melrose from 13 to 16 June.
