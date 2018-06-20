Image copyright Alex Hewitt Image caption Ticket sales were up once again this year despite poor weather for much of the festival

Organisers of the Borders Book Festival have reported record ticket sales despite being affected by Storm Hector.

The weather was the "worst on record" with gales on the opening day and rain for the remainder of the event.

Image copyright Alex Hewitt Image caption Many events at the festival were sold out

Nonetheless, ticket sales were up 15% on last year with nearly a third of the events on the programme sold out.

Festival director Alistair Moffat said the "daunting task" would now be to come up with an even better programme for next year.

Image copyright Alex Hewitt Image caption Robert Peston said it was the "best festival" he had attended

He said sessions with the likes of The Hairy Bikers, Chris Bonington, Ian Rankin and Neil Oliver had been busy and "enlightening, funny, moving and utterly engaging".

The weekend also saw the Walter Scott Prize for historical fiction awarded to Benjamin Myers for The Gallows Pole.

Image copyright Alex Hewitt Image caption Nina Conti also proved a big draw for spectators

Next year's festival takes place in Melrose from 13 to 16 June.

Image copyright Alex Hewitt Image caption The festival will return to Melrose again next year

