Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption James Standing admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished responsibility

A son killed his mother after struggling to cope with the death of his own children, a court has heard.

James Standing, 35, stabbed Beverley Bliss, 52, to death at her cottage in Carrutherstown just days before Christmas last year.

He then sat drinking tea before turning on her partner Gavin Robertson.

Standing was accused of murder but a guilty plea to the reduced charge of culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished responsibility was accepted.

A judge heard he had been suffering from an "abnormality of the mind" at the time.

Image caption Beverley Bliss was killed in her own home shortly before Christmas last year

The High Court in Glasgow was told Standing killed his mother after the death of two of his own children.

In February 2015 his son had died at just five weeks old and he was later said to be suffering "bereavement issues" and became "increasingly withdrawn".

Medical records also had reference to other conditions including depression and anxiety.

His partner became pregnant again but their daughter was stillborn at 14 weeks in early December last year.

The couple separated and Standing moved back in with his mother at her home in Carrutherstown.

Image caption The killing sparked a major police operation in the village

He feared he might "again lose the plot" and was "very distressed" and had visited his doctor saying he was struggling with the loss of the baby.

The court was told that before the killing he had been having a cup of tea and chatting with his mother.

Her partner, Mr Robertson, had gone to bed leaving the pair in the kitchen and in the hours that followed Standing turned on the hotel cleaner.

The court heard he repeatedly stabbed her with a knife and punched her.

Mr Robertson had been asleep during the killing - but awoke to find Standing at the side of his bed and looking "like a man possessed".

He tried to calm the killer but was then also stabbed.

Crash claim

"What is your mum going to think about this?" Mr Robertson shouted.

"Don't worry about mum. She's dead. She has a knife in her," Standing replied.

Mr Robertson struggled with him and was eventually able to escape.

Standing was later spotted covered in blood walking near the house and initially claimed to a passer-by there had been a crash and later said he had been attacked.

However, Mr Robertson told police that both he and Ms Bliss had been stabbed and they subsequently found her body.

In addition to culpable homicide, Standing also admitted assaulting Mr Robertson to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Lord Beckett ordered he should remain in the State Hospital at Carstairs on an interim compulsion order. He will return to court in September.