Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Leonora Harper-Gow was last seen in Melrose at the weekend

Police have said concern is growing for a woman reported missing in the Borders at the weekend.

Leonora Harper-Gow, 26, was last seen in Melrose at 20:00 on Saturday.

She has not been in contact with family and friends since then and police said they were keen to establish her whereabouts "as soon as possible".

New photographs have been issued in a bid to trace her and it is thought she may have travelled to Edinburgh via Waverley Station.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption It is thought Ms Harper-Gow may have travelled to Edinburgh

Ms Harper-Gow has been described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of large build with red, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing black trousers, a long-sleeve purple jumper/fleece top, black scarf and white trainers.

Police asked anyone with information to come forward and appealed to Ms Harper-Gow to get in touch with officers or family and friends to let them know she was safe and well.