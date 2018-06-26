Sheep found dead near Lockerbie in suspected dog attack
26 June 2018
Four sheep have been found dead in a field after a suspected dog attack.
The incident happened at Gillenbie near Lockerbie some time between Wednesday and Thursday last week.
Police said the animals - valued at about £100 each - had "signs of sheep worrying injuries".
Anyone who was in the area or may have seen dogs running about around the time of the incident has been asked to contact the police.