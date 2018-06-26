Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police have asked anyone who saw dogs in the area to contact them

Four sheep have been found dead in a field after a suspected dog attack.

The incident happened at Gillenbie near Lockerbie some time between Wednesday and Thursday last week.

Police said the animals - valued at about £100 each - had "signs of sheep worrying injuries".

Anyone who was in the area or may have seen dogs running about around the time of the incident has been asked to contact the police.