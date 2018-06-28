Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The council recently changed the interval between grass-cuttings at a number of locations

A council is to be asked to reverse a decision to change its grass-cutting regime amid claims it has left cemeteries in a "tatty state".

The Scottish Borders local authority recently switched from a 10-day to a 20-day cycle.

Opposition councillor Jim Brown said the situation was "disrespectful to those no longer with us".

The council has said the change was based on a successful trial, but added there had been "some challenges".

Mr Brown is expected to raise the issue at a full council meeting and ask the authority to go back to a 10-day cycle, writes local democracy reporter Joseph Anderson.

'Unsightly state'

He said he had raised the issue last month due to the "disgraceful state" of Castlewood Cemetery in Jedburgh.

"The problem isn't just confined to the Cheviot area: across the Borders from Peebles to Chirnside there is anger from the public specifically at the long grass and the unsightly state of our cemeteries," he said.

"There were even a group of callants in the Peebles Beltane parade last Saturday, dressed as skeletons, who were mocking the mess that has been made of our cemeteries.

"But there is a serious side to this.

"The public are complaining, with justification, that they pay the council for a burial plot and that payment should be used, in part, to maintain cemeteries to an acceptable standard."

'Significant savings'

He said the cemeteries were a "disgrace to the council".

The issue was raised at last week's meeting of the Teviotdale area partnership, where council officers came face-to-face with residents and community councillors.

The council's neighbourhood manager, Jason Headley, explained the rationale behind the decision.

He said it had been agreed that "significant savings" could be made - some of them from grass-cutting and maintenance.

'New equipment'

"They did so on the back of a successful trial which me and my team ran across the Scottish Borders last year, looking at changing the frequency of grass-cutting maintenance across 50 sites, which were changed from a 10-day working cycle to a 20-day working cycle," he said.

"We also changed the type of equipment which we utilised.

"Clearly, though, if you don't cut the grass as often, then between those cuts the grass will be longer.

"As service manager, I do have to concede that there have been some challenges for us, many of which stem from us learning to cope with the new equipment that we have."