Image copyright Scottish Ambulance Service Image caption The ambulance service said Elliot had been an "exemplary patient"

A mother has praised the actions of an ambulance crew in saving her son after the 11-year-old fell seriously ill.

Debra Thompson, 39, was at the family home in Eastriggs when Elliot developed a rash and a lump on his head.

She said the incident was "extremely scary" but the Scottish Ambulance Service call handler and crew took away "all the panic and fear".

Ms Thompson said that Elliot had made a good recovery and said she would always be "extremely grateful".

The incident happened in April this year and when the rash and bump developed she took her son to see a doctor.

However, she said they advised that the problem would "go away" but instead it worsened.

'Violently sick'

"He was violently being sick, his heart rate was extremely fast, his body was shaking and burning hot - he started to become disoriented," she said.

Ms Thomson said that was when they called for the ambulance.

Her son has a nut allergy but she said he had not eaten one on the day he fell ill.

"We are not sure what caused this, the hospital didn't know either," she said.

"When we phoned the ambulance we told them what was happening.

Image copyright Thompson family Image caption The family said it was "extremely grateful" for the quick actions of the ambulance crew

"He looked like he was going to die. I've never experienced a child of my own deteriorating and could not believe how fast."

The family was in possession of an EpiPen - a drug delivery system for people experiencing potentially life-threatening allergic reactions - and was advised to use it by call handler Hannah Civil.

"The ambulance service crew walked in right as we used the EpiPen," continued Ms Thompson.

She said her son had tried to get up but had then collapsed and the crew had intervened.

"They knew more than we did and they sat him on the chair," she said.

"They did their checks and his blood pressure was low."

'Calmed everything'

He was taken to Dumfries Infirmary overnight and was given medication and the rash cleared up after about a week.

"I am so thankful; they just came in, they worked in the house and took over everything," said Ms Thompson.

"I was a wreck and they calmed everything.

"Their skills and knowledge were amazing. The ambulance crew saved my son and I will always be extremely grateful for this."

Paramedic David Walpole added: "We did not need to employ further drug therapies as the parents correctly administered their son's EpiPen under the call taker's instructions.

"Elliot was an exemplary patient."