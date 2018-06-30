Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rudimental will be performing at this year's Youth Beatz event

Tens of thousands of fans are heading to what is billed as Scotland's biggest free music festival.

Sigala, Jax Jones, Rudimental and Maggie Lindemann are headlining the expanded two-day Youth Beatz event at Park Farm in Dumfries.

The festival - now in its 10th year - has received support to extend as part of Scotland's Year of Young People.

Organisers said the scale of the event over Saturday and Sunday would take it to a "whole new level".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The acts coming to Dumfries this year include Maggie Lindemann

Youth Beatz started in 2009 when the headliner at Dock Park was X Factor winner Leon Jackson.

Since then it has seen a huge range of acts perform including N-Dubz, Chipmunk, Tinchy Stryder, Alexandra Burke, Conor Maynard, Union J, James Arthur and Example.

There have been a number of bids to introduce a charge for tickets but Dumfries and Galloway Council has consistently decided against them.

In addition to the musical acts on offer, the festival will also host the "hard-hitting, immersive and interactive youth learning experience" The Toon.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sigala will be part of the 10th year of Youth Beatz

It is described as an "innovative way of dealing with issues that affect young peoples' lives".

Dumfries and Galloway Council's young people's champion Adam Wilson said he was sure the festival would be a "high quality experience as always"

"It provides a brilliant platform for the young adults of Dumfries and Galloway to get involved and work together for the benefit of our communities," he said.

Paul Bush, VisitScotland's director of events, added that Youth Beatz would "kick-start the summer holidays" in the region.

Image caption The interactive learning experience The Toon is part of the festival

Organisers said the ticket allocation of 40,000 had all gone and advised anyone without a ticket not to turn up on the day.

Mark Molloy, the council's manager for young people's services, said: "All successful ticket applications have been processed and tickets distributed by the event organisers

"We would also ask that people arrive early as there will be no admission to the event after 21:00 on Saturday and 20:00 on Sunday, and to remember that no food or drink is allowed to be taken into Park Farm."

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The event has grown in size and moved from Dock Park to the town's Park Farm

Police said a "robust" plan was in place to ensure the festival remained a "no alcohol event".

Ch Insp Stuart Davidson said: "We would like to remind those attending Youth Beatz that it is an alcohol-free event, and as such local police officers will be working closely with event staff to ensure anybody in possession or under the influence of alcohol will not gain entry to the event."