Youth Beatz crowd behaviour 'excellent'

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption Nearly 30,000 people are estimated to have attended over the two days of the festival

Police have praised the behaviour of tens of thousands of music fans who attended an extended free festival in Dumfries over the weekend.

They estimated nearly 30,000 people enjoyed the Youth Beatz event at Park Farm in Dumfries.

Supt Graeme Galloway said they were to be congratulated for their "excellent behaviour" on Saturday and Sunday.

He said that only a "handful of matters" were reported to police and the majority were of a "minor nature".

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption Police said only a small number of minor offences had been detected over the two days

"The extensive planning between all the partners involved brought about a safe and secure event which was clearly enjoyed by those attending," he added.

The free festival was extended to two days and moved venue this year as part of Scotland's Year of Young People.

Sigala, Jax Jones, Rudimental and Maggie Lindemann were among the acts who took part.