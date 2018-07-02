Image copyright Google Image caption Story Homes has won its appeal to build houses on the former college site

Plans for a housing development on the site of a former further education facility have been approved on appeal.

The local authority refused the Story Homes project on land once occupied by Dumfries and Galloway College due to noise and layout concerns.

However, the company took the case to the Scottish government arguing the 75 houses should be built.

A reporter has now concluded the development can go ahead subject to a string of conditions.

In his report he said there were two key issues:

whether residents of the development would experience unacceptable noise levels

whether the operations of a nearby industrial estate would be compromised

He concluded that attenuation measures being proposed would bring noise levels in the homes down to acceptable levels.

In addition, he said that it should not have an adverse impact on nearby industry.